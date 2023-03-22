News you can trust since 1891
Chiltern Academy in Luton gets its first ever Ofsted rating - and it's good

Inspection was first since school opened in September 2018

By Olga Norford
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:22 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:22 GMT

A Luton school has been rated Good following its first ever Ofsted inspection in February.

Chiltern Academy, which is part of the Chiltern Learning Trust, opened in 2018 in temporary accommodation before relocating to a £20million purpose-built school building in Gipsy Lane in September 2019.

The school offers secondary education for pupils in Luton ‘creating an exceptional learning environment with an ethos which promotes a love of learning’.

Chiltern Academy has been rated Good following its first ever Ofsted report
It was rated Good in all categories including Overall effectiveness, Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Leadership and Management, and Outstanding in Personal Development.

The report stated pupils were proud to be part of the school, they are safe and bullying was not tolerated

It further stated: “Pupils respond to leaders’ high aspirations for what they can achieve. Pupils understand the school’s vision of ‘Inspiring Minds, Building Futures’.

"Pupils learn about topics that link to cultures within the school community. For example, the history curriculum teaches pupils about the end of the British Empire in the subcontinent. This helps them to make important links and to understand and deepen their learning.

“Pupils also benefit from the wide variety of extra-curricular activities that take place before school, at lunchtimes and after school. Opportunities range from sport to music, chess, gardening, digital arts and astronomy.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) have access to this broad offer, alongside specific activities to develop their engagement and confidence. This includes the table cricket club. A large number of pupils also take part in The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

"There is something on offer for everyone.”

One area identified for improvement was ‘some teachers did not routinely check how well pupils have remembered and understood what they need to know’.

The report concludes: “This means pupils’ gaps and misconceptions were not routinely identified. Some pupils do not have the firm foundations on which to build their knowledge. Leaders must ensure that there is a consistent approach to check and quickly identify and address the gaps in pupils’ learning.

The school currently has 1,168 pupils on the roll.

You can read the report in full here.

