Not sure when to put your bins out this Christmas? Look no further

Christmas is upon us which means two things: lots of rubbish, and not knowing when to put your bins out.

So instead of running around after realising you’ve missed your collection day and your bins are overflowing, get clued up on when you can expect your bins to get emptied with our handy guide.

Here are the all-important details regarding bin collections in Luton and Dunstable this Christmas:

In Luton your bins will be collected a day later. This won’t last for long as collections will be back to normal on Tuesday, January 2. If your bin is due to be collected on Wednesday, December 27, it will be collected on Thursday, December 28. If your bin is due to be collected on Thursday, it will be collected on Friday, December 29. If your bin is due to be collected on Friday, it will be collected on Saturday, December 30.

If you’re not sure when yours go out you can download the Luton Borough Council bin app to find out. In the town, you can recycle your real trees at either of the two tips, while Keech Hospice is collecting trees from homes between January 10 and 12. Click here to book a space.

For Central Bedfordshire residents in Dunstable and Houghton Regis, on whichever day you usually get your bins collected, you’ll need to put them out a day later. This will last until Monday, January 8 when the collections go back to normal.

But if your usual collection day falls on Christmas Day – you’ll have your bins emptied on Saturday, December 23. You can recycle your real Christmas tree at any of Central Bedfordshire Council’s four recycling centres or by placing it near your recycling bin day, between January 8 and 12. You can check the opening times for the tips here.