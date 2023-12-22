Christmas charity challenge for dedicated Hatters fan Mark
So far he isn’t wearing anything festive on the nine-hour ride – but if you’d like to make a donation for him to don a Santa hat or something similar, he’ll be happy to oblige!
Mark, 57, is hoping to raise £4,000 to be split equally between NOAH, Mind BLMK, Keech Hospice and Prostate Cancer UK. He has already raised a staggering £25,000 from previous similar challenges.
He says: “Following the incredible success of Luton Town being promoted to the Premier League, I wanted to celebrate the achievements of the Luton community by competing in my final challenge.
"This is cycling to all of Luton Town's away games for the 2023/24 season while raising awareness and donations for these brilliant local charities.”
His Christmas Day ride is to ensure he’s at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane on Boxing Day to watch his team in action.
The fleet business company administrator will be using his lightweight Trek Emonda bike, eating protein bars and swigging carbohydrate drinks.
Mark attended his first Hatters game with some school mates when he was 15 and he’s been a dedicated fan ever since.
He says: “I’ll probably get wet, tired and lost but that’s nothing compared to what people who use these local charities face.
"If I can help just one single person, it will have been worth it.”
A NOAH spokesperson told the Luton News: “Mark is not just a football enthusiast, he's a compassionate individual who wants to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those experiencing homelessness in Luton and Central Bedfordshire.
"By taking on this epic cycling challenge, he aims to raise funds and awareness for NOAH and other local charities in need.”
A Mind BLMK spokesperson added: “We aim to make sure no-one has to face a mental health struggle alone, which Mark discovered aligned with his values too.”
> If you’d like to support Mark, Google JustGiving and type in Mark Crowther. There are separate pages for the four charities he’s supporting.