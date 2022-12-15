Christmas funding boost to solve drains problem at historic All Saints Church in Houghton Regis

An historic church is to share in a £421,000 urgent funding pay-out from the National Churches Trust.

The £3,000 grant will help fund repairs to the rainwater goods, drainage and gutters at the Grade I listed church of All Saints in Houghton Regis.

The church will also receive a £10,000 Wolfson Fabric Repair Grant from the Wolfson Foundation to help pay for the urgently needed work.

All Saints Church in Houghton Regis has been given funding for major repairs

Father Diego Galanzino, Priest-in-Charge of All Saints, said: “All Saints’ Parish Church is open most days and visited by many people of the year whether for worship and prayer, social occasions, community events, or education.

"It provides the perfect setting for exploring our unique local heritage and learning interactively about key moments in our national history. Our volunteers lead regular visits from local schools, the U3A, building colleges, and other groups. Therefore, I am deeply thankful for the support pledged to All Saints by the National Churches Trust and the Wolfson Foundation. Their grants will enable us to address urgent issues with the drainage of surface water around the building and it will allow us to engage even more people, sharing with them the history and unique heritage of our expanding town.”

Broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards, Vice President of the National Churches Trust, said: "I’m delighted that All Saints is receiving a Christmas funding boost to keep the church dry and the drains clear. This will safeguard unique local heritage and keep the church open and in use for the benefit of local people.

“Whether seeking quiet reflection, access to community services or as a place to worship, the National Churches Trust helps hundreds of churches each year and with the support of local people, keeps them thriving today and tomorrow.”

Paul Ramsbottom, Chief Executive of the Wolfson Foundation, added: "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the National Churches Trust to support the preservation of these significant, much-loved historic buildings across the UK.”

Parts of the main building of All Saints Church date from the 14th and 15th century. The nave arcades and aisles, chancel arch and parts of the chancel windows date from the early 14th century. In the 15th century the clerestory was added.

