Christmas is coming as Luton prepares to light up for the festive season

The countdown to Christmas in Luton starts next month

With just over 11 weeks to go before Christmas, Luton Council has announced its annual festive lights switch-on, Lighting up Luton, will be returning this year on Saturday, November 25.

In partnership with Luton BID and the Mall Luton, there’ll be outdoor entertainment and live music from 2pm, until the lights switch-on at around 6pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Special guests this year are Peppa Pig and George, who will be making personal appearances at intervals throughout the day, courtesy of Luton BID.

The Mall Luton will open their free grotto on the day from 10am, for visitors to meet Father Christmas and see the Elves’ Toy Workshop. The grotto will be open every weekend from 25 November until 18 December, then every day until Christmas Eve.

More details and the full line-up will be available soon on the council’s website and social media channels.

The event is sponsorship through airport company, Luton Rising.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Javeria Hussain, Chair of Luton Rising, said: “Our Lighting up Luton event is hugely popular with our residents and offers something for every age group to enjoy. It is a magical time of year as we welcome the Christmas season and the festive lights are a treat that the whole town can enjoy and appreciate.