Christmas showpiece event Lighting up Luton is cancelled thanks to Storm Arwen

Storm Arwen has led to Luton's launch of the Christmas season being cancelled due to the dangerous weather conditions being predicted, it has been announced this evening.

The Lighting up Luton event was due to take place tomorrow (Saturday) but high winds mean it now won't be taking place due to safety considerations

Chair of headline sponsor Luton Rising, Councillor Javeria Hussain, said: “It is with deep regret that due to the forecast of dangerous weather conditions expected for Saturday, on health and safety grounds, we have decided to cancel our Lighting up Luton for Christmas event, which was due to take place tomorrow (November 27) in the town centre.

Lighting up Luton

“We are hugely disappointed that we have had to cancel the event, and we know many have been looking forward to the return of our lights switch on celebrations after such a challenging time during this pandemic. But it is imperative that we put the health and safety of our residents, performers and staff first.

“You may be aware that Storm Arwen is forecast to bring wind speeds of 50mph and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of wind for the East of England, which could cause some travel disruption and damage to temporary structures such as Christmas decorations and outdoor events, so the safety of the public is paramount."

The event was due to see Chase and Marshall from PAW Patrol entertain families by making personal appearances ahead of the light switch-on that had been schedule for 5.30pm. Stage entertainment had also been arranged during the afternoon with acts including Luton Youth Rock, Luton Youth Brass Band, Luton Youth Funk Orchestra and local singer Olivia Lynn.

Cllr Hussain added: “Children will still get the chance to meet our special guests Chase and Marshall from PAW Patrol in the Galaxy Leisure Centre, ground floor foyer. And we will switch on the lights when it is safe to do so, please come down to see them when the weather improves.

“Please be aware that The Mall Luton will still be opening their Christmas Giving Grotto on Saturday, so children can meet Father Christmas and enjoy the elves workshop craft experience, with funds raised going to Luton Foodbank.”