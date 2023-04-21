Cinema theme for Lilley Flower Festival as it returns for bank holiday weekend

Last year's theme was the Jubilee and this crafty design includes a castle

Lilley’s famous annual flower festival promises to be a holiday highlight this year as St Peter’s Church opens its doors to reveal an interior brimming with displays created by green-fingered amateur florists.

The theme is Off to the Cinema so expect a cornucopia of glorious colours and original ideas – including The Dam Busters – filling window sills, choir stall and the chancel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s fun for all the family with delicious lunches, homemade cakes, refreshments and a variety of stalls in the Cassel Hall.

These include ever-popular locally grown plants, a range of books and lots of intriguing bargains on the white elephant stall. There will also be a raffle.

The festival is open from 10.30am to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30.

Make a day of it and wander around the fascinating churchyard.

Advertisement

Advertisement