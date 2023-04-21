News you can trust since 1891
Cinema theme for Lilley Flower Festival as it returns for bank holiday weekend

The theme is ‘off to the cinema’

By Bev Creagh
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:34 BST
Last year's theme was the Jubilee and this crafty design includes a castleLast year's theme was the Jubilee and this crafty design includes a castle
Lilley’s famous annual flower festival promises to be a holiday highlight this year as St Peter’s Church opens its doors to reveal an interior brimming with displays created by green-fingered amateur florists.

The theme is Off to the Cinema so expect a cornucopia of glorious colours and original ideas – including The Dam Busters – filling window sills, choir stall and the chancel.

There’s fun for all the family with delicious lunches, homemade cakes, refreshments and a variety of stalls in the Cassel Hall.

These include ever-popular locally grown plants, a range of books and lots of intriguing bargains on the white elephant stall. There will also be a raffle.

The festival is open from 10.30am to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30.

Make a day of it and wander around the fascinating churchyard.

Entrance is £3.50 and proceeds will go to the beautiful 19th Century church which is a Grade II listed building.

