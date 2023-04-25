CityFibre apologies after broadband works leave Luton man’s home ‘barricaded'

Work to install wifi and 4G cables left a Luton man ‘barricaded’ out of his house.

Tennyson Road resident Paul Kerrigan has hit out at CityFibre after road barriers were placed in front of his door on Thursday (April 20) while contractors carried out ‘digital infrastructure’ work.

He said: “I came home from work to find the door to my home barricaded. I am very upset. When you're prevented from getting in or out of your own home that could be construed as false and unlawful imprisonment.”

Picture: The CityFibre work on the road in Luton

Earlier this year, Paul raised a similar issue with Luton Borough Council and was told these problems would not happen again. But six weeks on he says things have got worse.

The council has not yet responded to requests for a comment.

Paul also says no leaflets or letters notifying him or his neighbours to the ongoing works were received. He added: “At least have the decency to actually let me know when they're going to be there.”

Jean Gowin, CityFibre’s area manager for Luton and Dunstable, said: “We are sorry to learn of the concerns raised by a resident of Tennyson Road and can confirm the works outside the resident’s property have now been cleared.