With just days to go before A level results will be revealed, the University of Bedfordshire has launched its VIP Access scheme.

Thousands of students successfully secure a place on their dream course through Clearing every year – but it can still be a stressful time for hopeful applicants.

To help make things easier, the Beds VIP platform includes lots of useful information – and even some freebies!

A level students can now sign up for a VIP service

By registering as a Beds VIP in the run up to A Level results day, students will get peace of mind by getting access to lots of useful information, guidance and support, as well as exclusive access to Q&A sessions with the University’s admissions team.

On results day, VIPs will also be contacted directly by the dedicated team who will be there to support students throughout their application process.

Sign up to be a Beds VIP here.

Prospective students worried about their upcoming results, who have decided to apply to university last minute, or who may be thinking of changing their future career path can also take advantage of Clearing at the university.

The website also includes information about the university’s merit scholarships, along with information about the Clearing process, available courses, accommodation and entry requirements. Applicants can also call the Clearing hotline any time on 0300 3300 073 for advice and help with applications.

David Seaton, Assistant Director of Student Recruitment & Admissions, said: “Clearing is always an exciting time and allows the University of Bedfordshire to offer applicants a life-changing opportunity. Those who chose to study here become part of a vibrant, diverse and inclusive community that supports them to be their very best self, going on to ‘Defy Expectations’!”

All students enrolling at the University in September 2022 – whether they come through Clearing or not – will automatically receive a bursary of £1,500 to help with their living expenses during their time at Bedfordshire, while those who score more than 112 UCAS tariff points will be gifted a merit scholarship of £2,400 during their studies.

David added: “We know living costs are a big concern for students, so we hope this additional funding – which does not need to be paid back – will help alleviate some monetary pressures. We also guarantee all first year students accommodation in our on-campus halls of residence.”