Co-author of award winning Unbelievable Football series is visiting Toddington Library

Matt Oldfield will be talking about his football books on Thursday

If you are looking for ways to keep your sports mad youngsters occupied during the last week of the summer holiday, look no further than your local library.

Matt Oldfield, co-author of Ultimate Football Heroes and winner of the 2020 Children's Sports Book of the Year for Unbelievable Football series, is visiting libraries in Toddington, Flitwick and Sandy on Thursday as he talks all about sports and books!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ultimate Football Heroes is a series of biographies telling the life-stories of the biggest and best footballers in the world and their incredible journeys from childhood fan to super-star professional player.

Matt is an accomplished writer and the editor-in-chief of football review site Of Pitch and Page while his co-author and brother Tom Oldfield is a freelance sports writer and the author of biographies on Cristiano Ronaldo, Arsène Wenger and Rafael Nadal.

To date, the Ultimate Football Heroes series has sold over 420,000 copies in the UK alone.

Matt also works with schools and organisations such as The National Literacy Trust and The National Football Museum to deliver football-based literacy workshops.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suitable for agess six and older, tickets cost £3 (£1 for siblings) and can be purchased at the host libraries. Please note children under eight must be accompanied by an adult.

He will be at:

Toddington Library 10am - call 0300 300 8069 to book

Flitwick Library 11.30am - call 0300 300 8057 to book