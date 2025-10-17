A woman from Caddington who underwent 10 surgeries for her cleft lip and palate will share her experience with leading doctors in Japan next week.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beth Angella, 28, was born with a unilateral cleft lip and palate, a type of cleft where the split affects one side of the lip and the roof of the mouth.

She was just three months old when she was first treated for her condition. Despite her treatment, Beth experienced painful complications, like glue ear, as well as dealing with isolation and fear of judgment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At university, Beth studied English, learning about medical communications.

Beth. Picture: Nicole Martin

During her degree, she underwent her final surgeries and saw how the medical communication theory she had studied played out in practice.

She used her own experience talking to doctors to drive a project looking into how words between patients and medical professionals matter.

She recorded an orthodontist appointment to examine power dynamics and found that while doctors naturally hold more control, small language choices such as mirroring a patient’s words or asking for consent can make patients feel empowered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained: “Clinicians hold the medical knowledge, but patients hold their own experiences. When we share the language in the room, we share the power.

“As a child and then a teenager and adult in cleft care, I learned how much words matter.”

Beth will travel to Japan with Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused charity, to share her insights at the 15th International Congress on Cleft/Lip Palate and Related Craniofacial Anomalies in Kyoto on October 21.

She added: “My hope is that sharing my story helps clinicians everywhere see that communication is just as important as medical skill. Both change lives.”