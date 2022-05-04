Community awards given at Houghton Regis Civic Service

The Annual Civic Service in Houghton Regis was held last week.

The service, on April 24, was held in the presence of the Town Mayor, Councillor Clare Copleston, and officiated by Father Diego Galanzino.

Deputy Lieutenant Mr Vinod Tailor was in attendance, along with the Mayors from Dunstable, Luton, Flitwick, Ampthill, Leighton-Linslade and Stotfold, and the Deputy Mayor from Harpenden. Other guests included Town and Central Bedfordshire Councillors, representatives from the local community, and ex service personnel and 1st/3rd Houghton Regis Scouts who presented standards at the altar.

The service included singing from the children of Thomas Whitehead CE Academy and Luton singing trio ‘Voices With Soul’. Houghton Regis Youth Council were also on hand to assist at the church and at the reception afterwards.

The reception after the service was held at the Houghton Regis Memorial Hall and Cllr Copleston presented special certificates to honour those people that she has met during her Mayoral year who had offered outstanding contributions to the community of Houghton Regis.