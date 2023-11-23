Community awards pay tribute to local heroes

The remarkable achievements of people from around the region were recognised at the recent Luton & Bedfordshire Community Awards 2023.

Now into their 14th year, the event honoured those that positively impact the lives of others.

Amongst those that received awards was Steve Gill, who has been with charity Noah for over 15 years, working tirelessly to keep the founding inspiration alive. He collected the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Young Hero Award went to Ilm Hussain, a courageous and generous-hearted young lady that remains an inspiration to all around her.

Others to receive awards were Mohammed Tariq (Volunteer of the Year), Gail Windrass (Role Model of the Year), Stephen Wood (Business Person of the Year), Phyl Rainey (Helping Hand) and Hina Shafi (Mark West Award for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion).

The list of winners also included Elliot Quince (Charity Champion), Paul Parsons (Service with a Smile), Chris Gibbons (Healthcare Hero), Kerryann Spencer (Individual Achievement), Jo Westram (Educator) and Dr Talib Abubacker (Caring Hero).

The Charity of the Year award was shared between Social Interest Group – Penrose Options and Caraline.

Golden Arrow Archery (Community Project of the Year), Luton Grappling Club (Community Business of the Year), Boxing Saves Lives (The Mayor’s Award), Vandalism Begins at Home (Arts Award), Wilder Futures (Heritage Award), and Phil Boyd, Ant Johnson and Dave Parr, of Bedfordshire Police (Community Champion) also picked up awards on a glittering evening at Venue Central.

The Winner of Winners Award went to Caraline.

Mostaque Koyes, founder of the Luton & Bedfordshire Community Awards, paid tribute to the winners.

“There are so many individuals, community groups and businesses in our region impacting positively upon the lives of others and we are so proud that we are able to tell these stories through the awards,” said Mostaque.

“For 14 years, we have been able to share these achievements, and I want to thank our supporters, including our wonderful sponsors, for enabling us the opportunity to do this.”

Each year, there are a series of fundraising initiatives that take place in the lead-up to the event that go towards the awards’ charitable cause.

This year, £37,500 was raised to go towards the Luton Foodbank’s Let’s Feed Luton winter campaign, aimed at supporting the town’s vulnerable families.

Susan Lousada, HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, said: “The thing that holds us together is our shared values. And it is particularly important across this time of conflict and heart-breaking loss of life. But in our networks, we are all held together by these shared values and these unsung heroes that we celebrate.”