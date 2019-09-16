Community Cafe aims to tackle loneliness in Luton

A new cafe which aims to combat loneliness will open in St Paul's Church, Luton, on Wednesday, September 25.

Cafe Welcome will be held in St Paul's Church, New Town Street, Luton, every Wednesday, from 9am till 12noon.

Some of the volunteers from Cafe Welcome

Revd Kate Lomax, Associate Vicar, said: "We hope that the cafe will provide a space for the community to come together and a place where people can meet new friends and get to know others living in their local area.

"As a church we wanted to do something to help the local community.

"We wanted to do something to tackle the issues of loneliness and isolation that people face and provide a space where people of all ages can come together and get to know their neighbours.

"We also wanted to support families where finances are tight with a cafe where their children can enjoy a healthy snack and drink free of charge.

"As a church, we are keen for the community to know we are not just a place that is open on a Sunday, but somewhere where you can find a warm welcome during the week too."