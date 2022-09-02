Community champion for Eaton Bray and Edlesborough receives British Empire Medal

A community champion from Northall was awarded a British Empire Medal this summer for his huge contribution to church and village life in Eaton Bray and Edlesborough.

Gordon Gray, 70, received his title in recognition of his dedication to St Mary's Village Carnival, the Christmas Puzzle, Music at St Mary’s, and the village open gardens, as well as his time as lay reader at St Mary's Church and his work towards its Christmas Eve Candle Service.

His efforts have helped to raise thousands of pounds for charity, as well as much needed donations for the church.

Gordon Gray

On receiving the honour, Gordon said: "Notification that I had been nominated for the award was a delightful surprise."

Catherine Hayden, of St Mary's Church, said: "All who know Gordon, recognise him to be a remarkable man, not only with adventurous ideas, but also the energy and enthusiasm to see them through.

"From the late 1980s when he moved here, Gordon has worked with tireless energy on many projects which have not only raised funds for local and regional charities but have also brought people together and created community fun."

St Mary’s Village Carnival grew out of St Mary’s Church Fair, a small, traditional fete. However, after Gordon took a leadership role in 1990, the ‘Fair’ became ‘Carnival’, with around 10,000 people now visiting Edlesborough Green for a family day out.

Of the funds raised by carnival, half goes to St Mary’s Church Eaton Bray, while the rest of the money is donated to local charities and community groups.

This has previously included: Florence Nightingale; Rennie Grove and Keech hospices; Luton and Dunstable neo-natal unit; Bedfordshire Farm Crisis Network; East Anglian Air Ambulance; Medical Detection Dogs; The Wildlife Trust and many others.

Catherine said: "Since 1995, an amazing quarter of a million pounds has been raised and distributed!

"Without doubt, the carnival depends upon the efforts of dozens of people but it is clear that the imagination, drive, energy and determination that brings it all together originated with Gordon Gray."

In addition to his other fundraising, Gordon has for 30 years complied an annual Christmas Puzzle, which has raised around £120,000 for charity.

Meanwhile, he has dedicated many years of his time to serving the St Mary's Church community.

Catherine explained: "Before Gordon took the lead on fundraising at St Mary’s Church, there were occasional concerts, but under his leadership these blossomed into an annual programme of musical events.

"The Poppy Prom deserves particular mention as this was entirely the brain-child of Gordon, combining elements of the Festival of Remembrance and The Last Night of the Proms, bringing commemoration of those lost in war, to the people of our local community, and supporting the work of The British Legion."

Gordon was also instrumental in founding the community's open gardens to raise funds for St Mary's.

Catherine added: "Gordon is not only a ‘doer’ but also an ‘enabler’; he gets the idea, but enables others to achieve the objectives with him."