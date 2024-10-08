Cllr Javed Hussain. Picture: Luton Borough Council

The Luton community has organised events to celebrate the contributions of black people in the UK to mark Black History Month this October.

From stalls and art to poetry and music, the events are open to the public to help them understand and appreciate African and Caribbean history.

Cllr Javed Hussain, deputy leader of Luton Council, said: “Black History Month is a time for us to recognise and celebrate the invaluable contributions of black people here in Luton and across Britain. It’s also important we take the opportunity to ensure that the month is used to inspire and empower future generations.

“It’s great to see events happening here in Luton with different groups celebrating Black History Month in their own unique ways. I encourage everyone to pop along to an event to be entertained, inspired and educated.”

Upcoming events:

Saturday, October 12, at 2pm, Luton Central Library- An afternoon with Alexis Kier, author of Windward Family - a deeply moving exploration of migration, belonging and family across generations.

Saturday, October 12, from 3pm to 4pm, All Saints Church on Shaftesbury Road – This Windrush celebration will have performances, guest speakers, and entertainment. Caribbean refreshments and special representatives from the Home Office and members of Justice for Windrush Generations will be there to provide advice on the Windrush Compensation Scheme. Book your free ticket here.

Tuesday, October 15, at 7pm, Luton Irish Forum - An event celebrating being mixed race and Irish. Click here for more details.

Monday, October 28, St Margarets Church Streatley Parish Centre, Lucas Gardens – Explore African and Caribbean art history through paintings, artefacts and textiles in “Sharing Cultures”: African & Caribbean Art Exhibition.

Friday, November 1, from 12pm to 5pm, The Ameina Centre, 19a Ambleside – An end of half term fun day to celebrate Black History Month, with stalls, poetry, music, art, storytelling and opportunities to have a health check.

Saturday, November 9, from 1.30pm to 5pm, Hockwell Community Centre, Mayne Avenue – An event in appreciation of the people that make a difference to the community of Leagrave. Email [email protected] for details.