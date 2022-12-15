Community garden opens as part of project to transform iconic Luton tower blocks

Residents joined local councillors to celebrate the opening of a community garden space at Acworth Court and completion of works to eight tower blocks in Luton.

The scheme - which is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund - has delivered a complete transformation of the blocks to make them more energy efficient, alongside concrete and brickwork repairs, external wall insulation, new cladding system, and other measures including the installation of solar roof PV systems.

As part of the contract, Equans was tasked to deliver a wide programme of interventions to improve jobs, growth, social, and environmental outcomes for the local community, delivering more than £491,000 in social value since the start of the schemes, including working with volunteers and Equans supply-chain to renovate the community garden.

Councillor Shaw with residents and staff involved in the project

Labour Councillor, Tom Shaw, who attended to cut the ribbon and to meet contractors and residents, said: “I’m delighted to be here today, to officially open the revamped community garden space at Acworth Court and am certain it will be well used by the local community, especially during the warmer months.”

“Today was also about celebrating the successful completion of the improvement works delivered by Equans, Michael Dyson Associates Ltd, and partners. This multimillion-pound project has transformed the high-rise blocks; making them more energy efficient and benefitting residents by lowering fuel bills and improving the overall look and feel of the estates. The scheme is an excellent example of how expertise and resources can be pulled together to simultaneously deliver warm, healthy, and safe homes, whilst working towards addressing the decarbonisation challenge, setting us on a great path to meeting the borough’s ambitious net zero targets.”

Luton Council’s Housing Asset Manager (Building and Technical Services), Abdul Kahir, said: “The collaborative working between us (Luton), Michal Dyson Associates and Equans on this phase of the works has been excellent. All members of the teams involved in this project worked really efficiently and diligently to manage the contract through a number of challenges. It all resulted in a successful project, completing almost six months ahead of programme and on budget”.