Community gardens and fruit patches celebrated at Luton in Bloom awards
The awards highlight the commitment by both individuals and organisations grow beautiful flowers and plants, with the winners being decided by 12 judges, including Bedfordshire Lord-Lieutenant and High Sheriff.
For the ‘Best Residential Front Display’, the panel chose John Jones for using a small amount of space to add a splash of colour to his front garden, between his lawn and his neighbours’.
Capwell Grange Nursing Home in Leagrave won the ‘Best Community Garden’. The Luton in Bloom team said: “Judges were blown away by the beautiful garden that had been created in such a small space. Growing their own fruit and vegetables too.”
Dorota Samborska was named as the ‘Best Veg and Fruit Patch’ winner for her impressive home-grown vegetables. One of the judges said: “I am totally speechless with Dorota's dedication in her garden. She is a true inspiration to us all, showing us that no matter what limitations we have, we should always follow our passion.”
And the ‘Best School Garden’ went to Downside Primary, on Chaul End Lane. The judges said: “With a compelling story from students and teachers awareness, discovery of their own sustainability and the drive from the pupils with all the hard work. We see hope for future generations in gardening.”
Luton in Bloom founder, Sujel Miah, said: "Luton in Bloom is about connection, friendship, and community, and we have certainly achieved that in a remarkably short span of time. We want to welcome people to the Luton in Bloom community."
