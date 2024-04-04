Community Ifhtar Event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Ifthar event recently took place at the Anandho Mohal restaurant on Leagrave Road in Luton, hosted by Councillor Azizul Ambia. The event brought together community and religious leaders from various backgrounds to break fasting together, fostering harmony, and promoting community cohesion.

During Ramadan, which is celebrated worldwide by Muslims, fasting is observed from dawn until sunset, culminating in the evening meal known as Ifthar. These gatherings serve as an opportunity for people to come together, share a meal, and deepen their understanding of the significance of Ramadan.

By hosting such events, Councillor Azizul Ambia aims to bridge divides between different communities and foster greater understanding and tolerance among them. Breaking fast together promotes solidarity and reinforces the values of compassion and empathy, central to the spirit of Ramadan.

