Community-spirited social worker aims to combat isolation with new Luton Village hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A community spirited resident is aiming to bring people together in Luton.

Social worker and nurse, Valma James, recently set up the Bramingham Community Engagement Hub at St Margaret’s Church Hall.

The hub aims to combat isolation by bringing people together through weekly activities, from support groups for male carers and parents with autistic children, to women’s social and business networking to art exhibitions and tea dances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hub will also host special events including a celebration to mark International Day for Older Persons, on October 1, which will include a concert courtesy of local performers.

The hub aims to bring people together. Photo: Bramingham Community Engagement Hub

Valma is also hoping to shine a spotlight on the town’s older community through a series of portrait photographs as well as reaching out to older individuals and their families for stories of the area across the decades.

Tea dances are another regular hub event – a tradition that evolved from the afternoon tea movement in the late 1800s. Valma is also hoping to encourage young people to support some events.

Valma, who also moonlights as a hospital radio presenter, said: “It’s really a way of bringing individuals together, particularly senior citizens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m also trying to engage different communities to make it intergenerational.”

Valma is also planning a volunteer gardening scheme for those who may find it difficult to maintain their gardens as well as hosting community meals at the church.

She explained: “As a social worker and nurse, I’ve always worked with older people and carers, and those with learning difficulties, autism and mental health issues.

“I’ve found community-based support is the best way to help individuals and now I want to use my expertise and knowledge to create a project that enhances and supports individuals’ health and wellbeing by helping people to engage and create the life they want but it has to be done collectively.”

For more information visit www.mybcehub.com.

The hub welcomes donations to help towards hall hire costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valma, who is singlehandedly funding the project, is looking for businesses to sponsor the hub.

Any businesses who would like to get involved in sponsorship or any of the projects to supply food, music, photography services can email [email protected].

Any creatives interested submitting art, craft or poetry work are also encouraged to get in touch.