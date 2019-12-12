Commuters donate thousands of socks to NOAH to help the homeless this winter

Thousands of pairs of socks were donated at Luton train station as NOAH and Govia Thameslink Railway joined forces to help the homeless this winter.

More than 4,000 pairs of socks were donated at eight stations across the Govia Thameslink Railway network, on Thursday, December 5, to support six key homeless shelters across the route.

Luton station assistants Sandra and Tony supporting the Great Sock Appeal

Jim O’Connor, chief executive of Luton based NOAH Enterprise said; “On behalf of the people who are homeless and, in too many cases, rough sleeping this Christmas, we at NOAH Enterprise say thank you to GTR’s customers for their generosity and kindness in donation over 4,000 pairs of socks for the use and comfort of people living on the streets.

"Our thanks go equally to Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and all of their staff for making possible this tremendous and warming gesture.

“Wishing you and all GTR travellers a very Happy Christmas – you have contributed to making it so for others who have so little.”

As part of the rail operator’s commitment to support homelessness initiatives in local communities, GTR volunteers held the festive collections at stations across the network, as well as teams collecting at offices and depots across the network.

Often overlooked as an unimportant item, for those sleeping rough, a pair of socks is essential for keeping feet warm and dry. Without them, there is a great risk of blisters, fungal infections and even trench foot.

Steve White, Chief Operating Officer at GTR, said: “We have been overwhelmed with the response and support for the activity and want to thank our customers and colleagues for their generous donations.

"This is the first year for the Great Sock Appeal and overall, we collected in excess of 4,170 pairs of socks. We are thrilled to have been able to support such a worthy cause during the cold winter period.”

NOAH Enterprise, runs a welfare centre all year round and provides hot meals to people who have fallen on hard times. In the last year, NOAH has received 435 new referrals, provided 16,273 lunches, 6,111 breakfasts and 7.472 soups.

For more information, visit: www.noahenterprise.org.