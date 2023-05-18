Noah Enterprise is concerned about the rise in people turning to it for help

A Luton-based charity has voiced concerns over the growing demand for its services as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

This week NOAH Enterprise released figures showing its welfare centre in Park Street has had to deal with many more cases than last year.

Growing demand coupled with increasing costs is making life difficult – but the charity remains determined to help.

According to the figures, in the year April 6, 2022 to April 5, 2023 the welfare centre dealt with 832 new referrals – a staggering 46% increase on the previous year’s 569 referrals.

Meanwhile, 1,034 people visited the centre for support, compared to 752 last year. There were 26,844 distinct visits – almost double the 13,844 last year – with more people visiting each day than ever before.

The charity, which works to support people facing homelessness and exclusion, served 7,617 lunches to people in need – compared to 6,229 last year and similar increases were recorded for laundry, shower provision, clothing and dentist appointments.

In total through 2022/23 year, all of NOAH services report that 2,514 people were supported with 623 people being supported into more stable housing compared to 570 in 2022 and 1,319 people registered improved wellbeing representing a huge increase on the 455 last year.

The rising trend in the number of people needing support is a concern to NOAH given the rising costs to the charity in meeting those needs.

Chief Executive Officer David Morris said: “NOAH exists to help those most in need and we are seeing the increased cost of living bite hard.

"The term “cost of living crisis” is now being widely used but there is also a “poverty crisis” and this shouldn’t be lost or ignored. The demand for services like ours is only going to increase further which means that we need all the support we can get.

"NOAH is well known for its work and long-standing presence in the community and we hope we can continue to rely on the support of those who are able to do so.”