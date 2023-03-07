Concerns over wheelchair access and opening hours in Luton pharmacy merger plan

Concerns over wheelchair access, opening hours and the potential loss of a translator services are being raised with NHS England over the planned closure of a Luton pharmacy.

Two nearby pharmacies would be reduced to one at Marsh Farm, the borough council’s health and wellbeing board was told.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“NHS England received an application to consolidate two premises owned by Lloyds Pharmacy Limited, one in Marsh Farm shopping centre and the other at Bramingham Park Sainsbury’s, according to LBC public health officer Jade Horsley.

Pharmacist stocking shelves at a chemist

“These two locations are 23 minutes walking distance from each other,” she explained. “The proposal is to close the Bramingham Park site.

“No interruption to services is anticipated for several reasons, including the two sites being close to each other and accessed by similar patient groups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Sainsbury’s site is quiet for pharmaceutical services and retail sales because of low patient footfall. The area isn’t being left without a pharmacy, so access to services continues.

“In consolidating these two sites, the remaining one at the shopping centre would lose access to toilets for wheelchair users, as well as the translator service.

“This site is open until 5.30pm Monday to Friday, but closed at weekends, while the supermarket store is open until 10.30pm on weekdays and open at weekends.”

BLMK primary care training hub chairman Dr Nina Pearson wondered about the future opening hours, asking for clarity if the closure happens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Horsley added: “This is the information provided. We could argue there’s a loss of service at weekends.”

Labour Saints councillor Javed Hussain said: “I’m unsure about the 23 minutes away distance for someone vulnerable or frail and elderly. That’s quite substantive.

“One of the others (pharmacies) locally might be closer. It would be handy to see in miles, rather than postcode areas.

“The biggest issue is this has to be wheelchair accessible, even if it’s a temporary ramp. That’s an absolute ‘no, no’. It’s got to have a solution for wheelchair users.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Pearson, who chaired the meeting, agreed, saying: “That’s a really pertinent point. It’s important this is accessible for all the population, of which wheelchair access is one aspect.

“I’m concerned about the loss of translation facilities because we could make that a requirement for whichever site hosts the service, given the diverse nature of our population.

“The other issue is around whether the space is sufficient to do the work we require from community pharmacies, such as the minor illness consulting service and the healthy living framework. I’d want NHS England to address that.

“In general practice, we’ve language line which was commissioned for us. If it’s not available to all community pharmacists, it should be. If you’re doing minor illness consultations, the ability to communicate is really important.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Corporate director population wellbeing Mark Fowler asked: “What’s happening to that closure site? Is it just about reducing costs and overheads?”