CONFIRMED: Luton's annual fireworks display to go ahead this year after 'a terrible 20 months' caused by pandemic

Luton Council has announced today that the town's free annual fireworks spectacular will be returning to Popes Meadow on Saturday, November 6.

The display is one Luton’s most well-attended events and the council says the lifting of Covid restrictions and return of outdoor events (with Covid-safe measures being put in place), will ensure the fun can go ahead safely after it was cancelled in 2020 due the pandemic.

Background entertainment will begin at 6pm with the main fireworks display starting at 7pm. Attendees are encouraged to arrive as early as possible from 6pm to avoid congestion in the park and to allow time to spread across the site to secure a good spot to enjoy the show.

The fireworks are on for 2021

Robin Porter, Chief Executive of Luton Council, said: “After a terrible 20 months, the return of the fireworks display does signal that life in Luton is starting to return to some sort of normal after smaller outdoor events successfully returned during the summer. We know that this particular event is loved by many in our communities.

“Clearly the pandemic is not over so there are other measures being put in place to reduce congestion and touch points at the event. We would also ask attendees to ensure they arrive in plenty of time, take a rapid Covid test the day before the event, stay at home if they have any symptoms and wear a face covering if they are in close proximity with people they don’t normally meet with.”

The council says the event, sponsored by London Luton Airport Limited (LLAL) using funds already committed from the cancelled 2020 event, is a celebration of the return to normal.