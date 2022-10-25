Connells employees in Leighton Buzzard, Milton Keynes and Dunstable raise £10k for mental health charity

Connells employees in Leighton Buzzard, Milton Keynes and Dunstable have raised over £10,000 for mental health charity, Mind, after a full-on fundraising week.

Culminating on Monday (October 10) - World Mental Health Day - the donation drive saw a range of activities take place across its head offices, including raffles, tombolas, silent auctions, bake sales, fitness challenges and a ‘Wear it Green’ day, with colleagues invited to donate and wear something green, the colour associated with awareness for mental health.

The business also invited colleagues to attend a ‘Lunch and Learn’ event, hosted by Mind, to find out more about its charity partnership, and also a ‘Time to Talk’ session to encourage colleagues to open up about mental health and signpost where to seek support.

Connells employees have been busy fundraising for Mind. Image: Connells Group.

Connells Group CEO, David Livesey, said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in our charity week for Mind. It has been incredible seeing such a variety of activities across all parts of our business working together towards the same goal – raising essential funds to support Mind in the fight for better mental health.”

Charlotte Porter, head of corporate partnerships at Mind, said: “It’s been an incredibly challenging few years with the pandemic – and now the cost-of-living crisis – taking a huge toll on our mental health. It’s never been more important to speak about our mental health so that we can get the support we deserve.

“We want to thank Connells Group for standing with us this World Mental Health Day and helping us to change the way people think and speak about mental health problems.”

Mind is the leading mental health charity in England and Wales, providing advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

Connells Group would like to thank the following businesses for either through donating or supplying resources for the charity week: Chilli Island, Coach Kelly, Coach Minniina, Crossfit, Gaz Artisan Pizza, Glen Tritton PT, Lean Living Personal Training, Leighton Buzzard Golf Club, Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway, Mead Open Farm, Morrisons, Peli BioThermal, Raffaella, Ro & Zo, Rosina Antenucci Aesthetics, Shan Shui Cottage, Shimmer Sisters, Sorellis, Sweet Breeze, and The Barbershop.