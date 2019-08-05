Construction work starts on £280 million Luton development

Construction work has started at Lu2on, the £280 million mixed use development in Luton.

The new development by Strawberry Star Homes, on the former Vauxhall Motors factory site, will provide over 785 bespoke suites, one and two-bedroom apartments and private roof gardens.

Groundbreaking ceremony as work starts on Strawberry Star Homes development in Luton

Robin Porter, chief executive of Luton Council; Maria Lovell Deputy Mayor of Luton; Bill McKenzie, Lord McKenzie of Luton; Meryl Dolling, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire; senior management of Strawberry Star Group and JJ Rhatigan, the building contractor for Lu2on Phase 1, all attended the event to mark the start of the construction work.

Phase 1 will comprise 400 units with amenities and facilities, including retail space, a soft gym, a 300-room 4-star hotel, 10,000 sqm of gardens and a landscaped piazza open to the public. Phase 1 will be completed by April 2021.

Santhosh Gowda, Chairman, Strawberry Star Group, said: “Today’s ground-breaking ceremony at Lu2on is an important milestone for Strawberry Star, as we embark on our volume housing strategy to provide London lifestyle homes in the commuter belt towns.

"I would like to thank Luton Borough Council, our vendors, consultants and stakeholders for their support and cooperation in helping us reach this stage.

Groundbreaking ceremony as work starts on Strawberry Star Homes development in Luton

"Lu2on will contribute to the local economy and is set to be become a landmark in Luton."