The consultation over the planned closure of rail ticket offices has been extended.

Originally, you had until today (Wednesday) to let Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) know how you feel about the plans – but the consultation has been given another five weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GTR – which operates Thameslink – plans to move ticket office staff out from behind traditional ticket office windows, on to the station concourses.

Luton Railway Station

But the plans had been criticised by Luton MPs and the borough council.

Speaking at a meeting, Barnfield councillor Amjid Ali said: “This is disgraceful for a town such as Luton, which requires more investment in our infrastructure and railway stations. They’re withdrawing resources and trying to make more money out of this, when the opposite should be happening.”

Meanwhile, Luton South MP, Rachel Hopkins, started a petition to oppose the plans. She said: “Luton passengers and staff are really worried about the impact this proposal will have on the ability to buy tickets, on accessibility, passenger safety, and the job security of staff.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah Owen, MP for Luton North, created a survey to gauge the proposal’s potential effect on Leagrave. She added: “Closing our ticket office in Leagrave would make life even more difficult for disabled people who are still waiting for reasonable accessibility to the station; for elderly and vulnerable people who may struggle with ticket machines; and for anyone who just needs a helpful chat to answer questions about their journey.”

But GTR said the proposals reflect the way customers buy tickets now – with most people buying them online or from ticket machines.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for GTR, said: “In fact, nine in 10 are now bought away from the traditional ticket office and GTR has even fitted eticket readers across its network as so many customers now use digital tickets to travel.

“This is a real opportunity to modernise and improve the experience of our customers. Our colleagues would continue to have a really valuable role in helping passengers – these proposals aim to enhance the excellent work they do."