A controversial council scheme to replace rubbish bins with sacks along four roads in Luton has been made permanent.

In April, Luton Borough Council announced that it would be trialling a new scheme on May Street, Baker Street, Cambridge Street and Strathmore Avenue with residents told to ditch their bins and use refuse sacks for rubbish collection instead.

At the time, several people raised concerns about vermin and the trial potentially creating more mess. In July, the council said: “We have no record of rodents being reported during the sack trial period.”

For three months, those living along the affected streets have used bin bags and were told that they could keep their bins for storage, but these could only be kept “within the property boundary”.

Bins along the affected streets. Picture: Submitted

Now, an LBC spokesperson said: “The council will continue the bins off pavement approach to waste collections in May Street, Baker Street, Cambridge Street and Strathmore Avenue following the recent trial. This will help improve the overall appearance and accessibility of these streets.

“However, we are fully committed to accommodating the needs of residents so those who want to use a bin instead of a sack can do so as long as they don’t leave their bin on the pavement.

“Our waste collection team will continue to monitor the area with regards to street cleansing and enforcement operations.”

For those people who prefer bins, they can still use them but not keep them on the road. The spokesperson added: “For residents who do not have the facility to keep their bins off the pavement, we will continue to collect and provide sacks for both domestic and recycling waste.”

