The theft caused travel chaos

Beds Police attended the location following an alert of security activations trackside at 9.08pm on Monday, after the cable was stolen. Officers found two men near the location and arrested a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The men, who were arrested on suspicion of theft, have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Inspector Eddie Carlin from BTP said: “Our investigation into this theft is ongoing and following the 4,000 minutes of delays caused we are keen to see those responsible brought to justice.