Cops catch duo after £0.5m power cable theft in Toddington caused rail chaos
Two men have been arrested for an almost £0.5m theft of cable, causing significant disruption on the rail network in Toddington on Monday 9 January.
Beds Police attended the location following an alert of security activations trackside at 9.08pm on Monday, after the cable was stolen. Officers found two men near the location and arrested a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man in connection with the incident.
The men, who were arrested on suspicion of theft, have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Inspector Eddie Carlin from BTP said: “Our investigation into this theft is ongoing and following the 4,000 minutes of delays caused we are keen to see those responsible brought to justice.
"We would like to hear from anyone with any information about the thefts. You can contact us quoting reference 2300002842 via text 61016, call us on 0800 405040 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. All calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence.”