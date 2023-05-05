With the King’s coronation looming, discover at how Luton celebrated the Queen’s crowning in 1953

Nearly 70 years ago, when King Charles III was just a boy, his mother, Her Majesty the Queen, was crowned in Westminster Abbey.

On June 2, 1953, the Commonwealth welcomed a new monarch – Queen Elizabeth II – and so began the second Elizabethan reign.

As well as some expected festivities, over 1,000 people joined in with the coronation pageant staged at the side of the lake by the Luton Hoo. The cast was headed by the famous singing duo Anne Ziegler and Webster Booth and included choirs, theatre groups and dancers.

We have unearthed some vintage pictures from all the fun parades, decorations and street parties put on by the people of Luton all those years ago. Take a trip down memory lane with these images...

1 . A feast fit for a queen The children and adults alike enjoyed an array of scones, cakes, pop and jam sandwiches, whilst wearing hats reading: 'Corona for the coronation'. Pictured at The Avenue. Photo: Luton News Photo Sales

2 . Loyal greetings Her Majesty On Lewsey Road, this parade saw drummers and children celebrate Queen Elizabeth's coronation Photo: Luton News Photo Sales

3 . Hats, flags and smiles Children were accompanied by adults as they walked along Turners Road. Photo: Luton News Photo Sales

4 . Raise a glass In Wigmore Lane, people came together for a smiling picture Photo: Luton News Photo Sales