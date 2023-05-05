Coronation: 14 pictures looking back at how the people of Luton welcomed the reign of Queen Elizabeth II
With the King’s coronation looming, discover at how Luton celebrated the Queen’s crowning in 1953
Nearly 70 years ago, when King Charles III was just a boy, his mother, Her Majesty the Queen, was crowned in Westminster Abbey.
On June 2, 1953, the Commonwealth welcomed a new monarch – Queen Elizabeth II – and so began the second Elizabethan reign.
As well as some expected festivities, over 1,000 people joined in with the coronation pageant staged at the side of the lake by the Luton Hoo. The cast was headed by the famous singing duo Anne Ziegler and Webster Booth and included choirs, theatre groups and dancers.
We have unearthed some vintage pictures from all the fun parades, decorations and street parties put on by the people of Luton all those years ago. Take a trip down memory lane with these images...