The queen's coronation was nearly seven decades agoThe queen's coronation was nearly seven decades ago
Coronation: 14 pictures looking back at how the people of Luton welcomed the reign of Queen Elizabeth II

With the King’s coronation looming, discover at how Luton celebrated the Queen’s crowning in 1953

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 5th May 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:48 BST

Nearly 70 years ago, when King Charles III was just a boy, his mother, Her Majesty the Queen, was crowned in Westminster Abbey.

On June 2, 1953, the Commonwealth welcomed a new monarch – Queen Elizabeth II – and so began the second Elizabethan reign.

As well as some expected festivities, over 1,000 people joined in with the coronation pageant staged at the side of the lake by the Luton Hoo. The cast was headed by the famous singing duo Anne Ziegler and Webster Booth and included choirs, theatre groups and dancers.

We have unearthed some vintage pictures from all the fun parades, decorations and street parties put on by the people of Luton all those years ago. Take a trip down memory lane with these images...

The children and adults alike enjoyed an array of scones, cakes, pop and jam sandwiches, whilst wearing hats reading: 'Corona for the coronation'. Pictured at The Avenue.

1. A feast fit for a queen

The children and adults alike enjoyed an array of scones, cakes, pop and jam sandwiches, whilst wearing hats reading: 'Corona for the coronation'. Pictured at The Avenue. Photo: Luton News

On Lewsey Road, this parade saw drummers and children celebrate Queen Elizabeth's coronation

2. Loyal greetings Her Majesty

On Lewsey Road, this parade saw drummers and children celebrate Queen Elizabeth's coronation Photo: Luton News

Children were accompanied by adults as they walked along Turners Road.

3. Hats, flags and smiles

Children were accompanied by adults as they walked along Turners Road. Photo: Luton News

In Wigmore Lane, people came together for a smiling picture

4. Raise a glass

In Wigmore Lane, people came together for a smiling picture Photo: Luton News

