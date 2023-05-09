News you can trust since 1891
Coronation: People of Luton mark the crowning of King Charles II

There were scores of celebrations across the area

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 9th May 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:26 BST

As His Majesty, King Charles III was crowned in Westminster, people in Luton celebrated the historic day with parties and a parade.

On Saturday (May 6), young people and volunteers starred in a colourful parade in St George’s Square - representing different countries with links to Luton. Despite the rain, Ghana Society UK, Dohl Drummers, Desi Fest Luton, Kenyan Society, Irish Dancers and a Pakistani theatre company performed and enjoyed a morning of festivities.

Event organiser, Jane Malcolm from Luton Borough Council, said: "There's been loads of rain and we're all really wet, but there have been loads of smiles, the children have had such a fantastic time.”

Just some of what was happening in the townJust some of what was happening in the town
She added: "There was such a sense of carnival as we walked down George Street - the children with the flags, really proud to represent Luton as a global town.”

The parade was followed by a screening of the coronation on a big screen. Dunstable also celebrated with a live broadcast in Priory Gardens. On Sunday (May 7), Bute Street’s new Hat Gardens Pocket Park was the site for the Big Movie Coronation Lunch.

The Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lusada, joined children from St Mary's Church to plant an oak tree to celebrate the Coronation.

In Kensworth, residents came together for their fete - with all money raised going towards their village hall. There were stalls, bric-a-brac, a pet artist and a dog show in the recreation ground. Attendee Samantha Dadd said: “It was a nice, busy affair. There were lots of people there, it was a successful afternoon.”

