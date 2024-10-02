Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ongoing storyline about sepsis in soap opera Coronation Street has led to the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board issuing advice about symptoms of the condition.

One storyline currently running through the ITV programme involves the character of Bethany Platt, played by Lucy Fallon, contracting sepsis after undergoing cosmetic surgery, leading to complications which require life-saving medical care.

Sepsis occurs when the body’s response to an infection causes damage to its own tissues and organs, with health officials saying that prompt recognition and treatment are essential to offer the best chance of recovery from a condition that can be life-threatening.

Chief medical officer at the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board Dr Ian Reckless offered this advice about sepsis.

“Sepsis occurs when the body’s immune response to an infection spirals out of control, leading to widespread inflammation, tissue damage, and organ failure,” said Dr Reckless.

“It can affect people of any age and can result from infections in many parts of the body, including the lungs, urinary tract, abdomen and skin.

“It’s vital that everyone is able to recognise the symptoms of sepsis, because the earlier it is spotted, the sooner treatment can begin.

“Among the main symptoms are a fever, chills or a very low body temperature, an unusually rapid heart rate and breathing, confusion or disorientation, extreme pain or discomfort and clammy or sweaty skin.

“Because certain groups are at higher risk of developing sepsis, it’s important that parents and carers in particular know what to look for.

“Among those who are most vulnerable are the very young and the elderly, people undergoing some immunosuppressive treatment for cancer or other long term conditions, and people who have sustained severe injuries or burns.”

Care required for sepsis can include antibiotics, fluids and oxygen therapy, with some more severe cases requiring intensive care.

It is not the first time storylines have featured in Coronation Street focusing on sepsis, as both Ryan Connor and Jack Webster have been diagnosed with the condition.

Other soap storylines focusing on sepsis have included when EastEnders character Stacey Slater collapsed in 2022 after a cut became infected, leading her to develop the condition.