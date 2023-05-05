Ring Tailed Lemurs explore union flag bunting in their enclosure

The cute residents at Whipsnade Zoo have posed for pictures under their very own Union flag bunting to mark the coronation of His Majesty, King Charles III.

Meerkats, ring-tailed lemurs and Asian short-clawed otters have been getting into the festive spirit, as their keepers put up red, white and blue bunting in preparation for the historic weekend. Bibbity, Pixie and Joey, the meerkat trio, tucked into some crickets underneath their flags, while a troop of endangered ring-tailed lemurs leapt around their bunting and did some investigating.

King Charles III has been a supporter of the zoo’s conservation charity ZSL since his youth, having joined the Exceptional Young Zoologist Club at the age of 13. ZSL was first supported by the Royal Family in 1826, when it was first granted a Royal Charter by King George IV.

"King who? I’m the king of this castle!"