Luton’s council leader has said plans are in place to help the most vulnerable as the cost of living crisis bites.

Latest figures show the average fuel costs for homes in Luton could rise by around 80% in October.

Council leader, Hazel Simmons MBE, said: “From utility bills, to shopping baskets and the steep prices we are paying at the pump, each one of us is feeling the pinch at the moment.

Plans are in place to try to help the most vulnerable this winter

“While there is no quick and painless solution to the financial hardships many of us are facing, there are various support options available. Please look at some of the possibilities to see if you are eligible for help in order to make life less of the struggle that it currently is.

“Unfortunately all the signs are that things will get harder for people over winter. As a council we continue to lobby central government making them aware of the plight of the most vulnerable in our town and urging them to provide more money so we can help those most at risk.

“At this difficult time, our message is simple: we are doing all we can to help you.”

The council is working with partners to deliver a variety of vital initiatives, schemes and opportunities to help people in the town who need it most.

Airport company, Luton Rising, continues to provide funding across the community. Their ongoing support at this time for local charities such as Luton Foodbank and the Level Trust enables them to continue to support those who come to them in need of help.

Help is available

A council spokesman said: “An important part of what we have been able to do is to signpost some of the help that is out there. Often people fail to take advantage of this simply because they are not aware of what is available. In addition to highlighting providing information, advice and guidance we are also able to channel government funding to those in need.

“We have recently launched a section on our website called “Luton, Supporting You” which gives extensive details of sources of financial and other aid. This puts a wide range of information regarding support opportunities in one place and will help you seamlessly apply to anything you may be entitled to.

“Parents or those caring for children are familiar with child benefit, but there are other forms of benefit available, depending upon a person’s circumstances. These include Universal Credit, Housing Benefit, Council Tax Reduction and Care related benefits.

“This year the government has provided a council tax rebate for homeowners of houses in bands A to D. We are still processing some of these and hope to distribute them as quickly as possible.”

The council has been directing support where it can, using funding provided through the DWPs household support fund to target some of the most vulnerable. More than half a million pounds worth of funding has been issued to pensioners eligible for pension credit, equivalent to over £115 per person, to help with utility bills. There are plans to provide similar support to recent care leavers in the coming weeks.

The spokesman added: “We also identified 11,931 eligible children entitled to receive a voucher worth £80 over the school holiday period and have worked with schools to get this help direct to families.

“Throughout the town there are various organisations that can help those struggling for food. As school begins shortly, free school meals will be available to certain families to not only help ease family budgets but ensure children get nutritious, healthy meals to enable them to make the most of their education.

“Each week hundreds of people in Luton use food banks, learn how to cook on a stretched budget, receive food vouchers or get food at reduced prices. See if you can get help with your food needs.

“One of the greatest challenges at the moment is related to utility bills that have escalated in recent months. There is help out there for those who are having difficulties paying gas, electricity, water, phone or Wi-Fi bills.

“We are also promoting a number of grant schemes available for households to make their properties more energy efficient, which will help cut down on the cost of bills.

“The reality is that those in financial difficulties often have complex support needs and there is also information and signposting for those who are homeless or facing the prospect of losing their own home. Additionally there is guidance for those with various forms of health problems or needing help in training to get in to work.

Food First scheme to launch

“Further to this, we are shortly due to launch a town-wide initiative called “Food First” a £6m co-ordinated programme of food focused projects and initiatives. The scheme will aim to provide vulnerable residents with access to food as a gateway to wider support networks; strengthen the local VCS offer and safeguard the sustainability of provision; raise awareness among residents of the help available, including Free School Meals as well as enhancing co-ordination between agencies and projects to provide a more comprehensive and sustainable support offer to residents.”

There are plenty of websites providing money saving tips to help each pound go as far as it possibly can. There are not only the well-known ones such as Moneysavingexpert, Which or Goodhousekeeping, but more and more organisations are giving advice as to how to get the best out their products or services.

The average household in Luton could spend more than £3,500 per year on their energy bill when the new price cap comes into effect in October, analysis suggests.

Energy charity National Energy Action said millions now face a "big freeze" and urged the Government to act immediately to provide greater support ahead of the winter.

Adam Scorer, chief executive of the NEA, said the scale of harm caused by soaring prices needs to sink in and that warm homes will be a "pipe dream" for many this winter as they wrestle with higher tariffs.

"Without bold action to support the most vulnerable and those on the lowest incomes, this will effectively prise their fingers from the cliff edge and push them over the precipice," Mr Scorer added.

"The Government needs to immediately upgrade the household support package it first announced back in May.

"Households need money in their pockets to weather this storm or we are going to see millions in dangerously cold homes, suffering in misery with unimaginable debt and ill health."