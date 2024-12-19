Cost of living: How to get help in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis this winter

Volunteers help pack hampers at the Everyone Deserves a Christmas appeal. Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

At this time of year, it can feel like we are being pulled in all different directions.

Christmas and the holidays can mean a lot of expense, especially at a time when the cold weather bites and the cost of living crisis seems to make everything a lot more difficult.

We have put together some ways you can get help across Luton, Houghton Regis and Dunstable this year.

Warm spaces

For the winter months when energy prices are high, there are warm spaces in the form of community-based venues that help people stay toasty if they cannot afford to heat their homes.

In Luton, these are all the places you can go to stay warm:

Sundon Park Baptist Church – Warm hub with crafts and coffee at 244 Sundon Park Road, Thursday from 1pm until 4pm

Christchurch Bushmead – Warm drinks and cake in Hancock Drive, Monday from 9.30am until 12pm

Marsh Farm Futures House – Free coffee morning in The Moakes, Thursday from 10am until 12pm

We are Marsh Farm Unity House – Free coffee morning in Arrow Close, Monday from 10am until 12pm

Raynham Way Community Centre – Community café at 66 Eaton Green Road, Wednesdays from 12pm until 2pm

St Anne’s & St Christopher’s – Bacon butty for £2.50 at St Anne Church, Crawley Green Road, second Thursday of the month from 10am until 12pm | Community lunch for £2.50 at St Christopher Church, Round Green, third Thursday of the month from 12pm until 2pm | Free community refreshment stop at St Anne Church, Crawley Green Road, fourth Thursday of the month from 10am until 12pm | Hart Lane community lunch for £2.50, at St Anne Church, Crawley Green Road, third Wednesday and Thursday of the month from 12pm until 1.30pm

High Town Baptist Church – Coffee morning warm space at High Town Baptist Church, Reginald Street on Mondays (except Bank Holidays) from 9.30am until 12pm | Free FoodCycle meal at High Town Baptist Church, Reginald Street on Tuesdays at 6pm

St Luke’s Leagrave Community Café - Free food and activities for children inside Hockwell Ring Community Centre, Fridays from 1pm to 3.30pm

Lewsey St Hugh’s Church – Community lunch on Leagrave High Street, Tuesdays from 1pm to 3pm

Luton Christian Fellowship – Friendship Fridays lunch in Castle Street, Fridays from 10.30am to 1pm

Hope Church – Open Lounge Friendship and lunch in Villa Road, Mondays and Wednesdays from 10.30am until 1.30pm

You can also use this interactive map to find your nearest warm space and get food support.

Central Bedfordshire Council released this list of warm spaces in Dunstable and Houghton Regis:

'The Living Room' – Free soup and hot drinks in the Square Methodist Church in Ashton Square, on Fridays from 11 am until 3pm

Dunstable Community Halls – Art and craft activities, Wifi, talks and jacket potato lunch in Manchester Place, on Thursdays from 10am until 1pm

Dunstable Library – Inside the library in Court Drive. weekdays from 9am until 6pm, and weekends from 9am until 4pm

Methodist Church – Hot drinks and soup inside the church in Ashton Square, on Fridays from 11am until 3pm

The Dunstable Centre – Café and seating area in Court Driver, on weekdays from 6am until 10pm, Saturdays from 7am until 8:30pm and Sundays from 7am until 8pm

The Mayfield Centre – Free access to internet and laptops in Mayfield Road, Downside. The centre offers money saving lessons, shopping vouchers, sim cards and refreshments, on Mondays from 10am until 3pm

Vera Chilly Social Care – St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Street offers charging points, arts and crafts, hot drinks, food, one-to-one support and free advice and signposting to relevant services on Tuesdays from 11:30am until 2:30pm

Houghton Hall Park Lime Room – Three hours free parking, free wifi and hot drinks in Park Road North, on Tuesdays from 9am until 4pm

Houghton Regis Leisure Centre – The centre on Parkside Drive is open weekdays from 6am until 10pm; Saturday from 8am until 6pm and Sunday from 8am until 7pm

Houghton Regis Library – The library in Bedford Square, on Tithe Farm Road, is open between Tuesday and Friday from 9am until 6pm, and Saturday from 9am to 4pm

Jewels Art, Craft and Coffee Shop – There are hot drinks, wifi and people to talk to in Bedford Square on weekdays from 9am until 2pm

St Vincent's Social Centre – The centre in Hammersmith Gardens has wifi and hot drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12pm until 9pm

The Cedar Room – Inside Houghton Hall Park in Park Road North has hot drinks, cakes, device charging and activities from Time2Connect, open Mondays to Wednesdays from 9.30am until 3pm

Food insecurity:

Those struggling to pay for food can use foodbanks to relieve the pressure.

Luton foodbank has seven distribution centres to give food to those who are in need. You can click here to see the help they offer.

Dunstable foodbank works using a voucher referral system for those in LU5 and LU6 postcodes and those needing help will need an voucher issued by local agencies. This foodbank has four centres across Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

Homelessness:

If you are homeless or know someone who is on the streets in Luton, NOAH Enterprise has an Emergency Winter Night Shelter for those sleeping rough when temperatures drop to zero and below.

You can use StreetLink, the national rough sleeping reporting line, to report someone sleeping rough, which will be forwarded direct to Central Bedfordshire's outreach service to provide the earliest support.

In Central Bedfordshire, the NOAH Enterprise provides a Rough Sleeper Outreach Service by giving out sleeping bags, completing benefit forms, referring to hostels and Housing Options teams and advice. You can click here to refer someone.