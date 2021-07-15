Could Luton lyricist's very own version of 'Sweet Caroline' have helped England win Euro 2020?
Luton's very own masked lyricist has rewritten the words to 'Sweet Caroline' - which he believes could have helped England win against Italy in Euro 2020.
According to the scribe, whose name we've kept under wraps, he was inspired to change the lyrics on Friday just two days before the game unfolded.
Sweet Caroline has become a popular mantra for England football fans this year, although the reasons why are hotly debated!
"It's uncanny how my words relate to the game," said the Luton masked lyricist, adding that he wished his "modest little rewrite" of the Neil Diamond classic had hit the radio waves before Sunday.
Who knows, perhaps if the England squad heard this inspiring version, we might have won Euro 2020? Read the lyrics below!
SWEET GAME OF MINE
By the Masked Lyricist
There stands the one
Waiting to steal my glory
Looking so tall and wide and strong
But I have speed
Enough to write history
And prove the critics oh so wrong.
Hands ... big gloved hands ...
Reaching out ...
Hoping to ... deny me
Sweet game of mine (yeah yeah yeah)
Only football feels this good
Soccer you’ll find
Is the only one that could.
Here comes the pass
I know the moment has come
Just decide where and when and how
This way or that
Volley or chip the keeper
Net that ball and take your bow.
Legs ... boots with studs ...
Reaching out ...
Trying to ... deny me
(Repeat chorus)
Fans going wild
Team mates all rushing to me
Mobbing me with their tears of joy
This is the tops
All that I ever dreamed of
Since my first Subbuteo toy.
Cup ... big shiny cup ...
Reaching out ...
Extended ... towards me.
(Repeat chorus)
Written July 9 2021 by the Masked Lyricist (in humblest acknowledgement of the creative and performing genius of Neil Diamond).