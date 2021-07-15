Could Luton lyricist's very own version of 'Sweet Caroline' have helped England win Euro 2020?

'Sweet Caroline' has become a popular mantra for England football fans this year

According to the scribe, whose name we've kept under wraps, he was inspired to change the lyrics on Friday just two days before the game unfolded.

Sweet Caroline has become a popular mantra for England football fans this year, although the reasons why are hotly debated!

"It's uncanny how my words relate to the game," said the Luton masked lyricist, adding that he wished his "modest little rewrite" of the Neil Diamond classic had hit the radio waves before Sunday.

Who knows, perhaps if the England squad heard this inspiring version, we might have won Euro 2020? Read the lyrics below!

SWEET GAME OF MINE

By the Masked Lyricist

There stands the one

Waiting to steal my glory

Looking so tall and wide and strong

But I have speed

Enough to write history

And prove the critics oh so wrong.

Hands ... big gloved hands ...

Reaching out ...

Hoping to ... deny me

Sweet game of mine (yeah yeah yeah)

Only football feels this good

Soccer you’ll find

Is the only one that could.

Here comes the pass

I know the moment has come

Just decide where and when and how

This way or that

Volley or chip the keeper

Net that ball and take your bow.

Legs ... boots with studs ...

Reaching out ...

Trying to ... deny me

(Repeat chorus)

Fans going wild

Team mates all rushing to me

Mobbing me with their tears of joy

This is the tops

All that I ever dreamed of

Since my first Subbuteo toy.

Cup ... big shiny cup ...

Reaching out ...

Extended ... towards me.

(Repeat chorus)