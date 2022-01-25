Could you win a Cristiano Ronaldo signed football as Luton's Polish community gets ready to party for charity?

A Polish community group based in Luton is planning a huge charity auction on Sunday (January 30) - with a football signed by sporting legend Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the main attractions.

Wosp Luton has been raising funds for medical support for children and the elderly since 2009. Now, after a break caused by the pandemic, it is back with a huge fundraising event at St Mary's Church Hall in Church Street.

There will be an indoor bouncy castle, face painting, a children's entertainer, various auctions and raffles prizes, Polish food and various table top stalls, popcorn and candyfloss and music from local Polish artists.

Have fun and help raise charity cash

At 7pm there will be the finale, with sparklers for the adults and glowsticks for the children.

The event kicks off at 1.30pm and runs until 7.30pm and is raising funds for hospital equipment for diagnostics and treatment of children's eye disorders at an ophthalmology department in Poland.

A spokesman for the group said: "We invite not just the Polish community but everyone to come along and see how the polish community comes together to celebrate this great charity."

The Ronaldo football was donated by the Cristiano Ronaldo museum in Madeira and many local businesses have also donated items for the raffles