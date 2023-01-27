When the final curtain comes down on the Griffin Players’ adult panto Cinder’s Fella at the end of the month, could it signify lights out for the Library Theatre?

Speculation the theatre is closing has spread through the town like wildfire, with various local groups taking to Facebook to express their concern.

But Luton Borough Council says it had not closed the venue and was ‘exploring options for keeping it in commercial use.’

The Griffin Players' adult panto could be the last performance at Luton's Library Theatre

The council posted on its Facebook page: “In response to a number of comments on social media we want to make clear that the council has not closed the Library Theatre.

"The theatre has not been in use since the previous theatre operators, The Culture Trust, vacated. As the space was empty, we allowed the Griffin Players access to hire the theatre over Christmas to perform their panto.

"We are continuing to explore options for keeping the theatre in commercial use."

The Library Theatre has been the Griffin Players’ home since 1982 but has been out of action since the pandemic.

Players’ spokesperson John O’Leary said they had hired it directly from Luton Borough Council but facilities, building access and staffing had to be organised through Active Luton.

He explained: “They have supported us as part of our short-term rental agreement with the council, but it needs a longer-term tenant to manage the theatre correctly and it is unsustainable long term.

“We were asked if we would like to take over but it’s impossible – we’re all volunteers and run the group from the side of our desks, it’s not our main job.”

He added the Griffin Players would not be able to operate from the Hat Factory as it has no wings – the hidden space to the left and right of the stage where actors wait to perform and which is also used for scenery changes and set storage.

Prior to the brief council Facebook statement, a post by campaign group Save Our Town read: “We are very seriously concerned to note the alleged imminent closure of the Library Theatre, not least as its future is included in black and white on our Culture Trust's own business plan on their own website. Did Active Luton take over responsibility of the theatre when they took over the library? It is not clear.

“We are seeking an urgent response from Luton Council who own the building, Culture Trust Luton who include it in their business plan currently on line and Active Luton who purportedly run the Library Theatre, to understand the apparent contradictions between the current business plan and proposed closure of Library Theatre.”

Concerned resident Jim Carway had also claimed in a post: “Active Luton are closing the Luton Library Theatre, the home to The Griffin Players and other amateur theatre groups. They aren’t offering an alternative venue so this is a devastating loss. We need to campaign to keep it open so please write to the council and Active Luton to complain.”