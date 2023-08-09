Council introduces innovative surface dressing programme on roads - including Bedford Road in Barton-le-Clay
Roads across Central Bedfordshire are going to be smoother as a raft of resurfacing works take place this summer.
Central Bedfordshire Council is upgrading the condition of more than 70 roads.
And for the first time, it’s trialling an innovative surface dressing called Lockchip which stops loose chippings.
They will include Bedford Road in Barton-le-Clay; Harlington Road in Sundon; and Kirkstone Drive in Dunstable.
Surface dressing is a nationally-recognised maintenance technique for sealing a road, improving skid resistance and preventing water from getting under the surface – and, more importantly, is crucial to help stop potholes from forming.
The council says it will help save money too – as resurfacing costs around 12 times more per mile.
On urban roads it can be completed within two to three hours – and on rural sites it usually takes less than a day.
Yellow advance warning signs will be put up 10 days prior to any works starting.