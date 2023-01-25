Luton Council is looking for people to become Shared Lives carers to help vulnerable, disabled young adults and older people.

This Shared Lives scheme is recruiting for more ‘ordinary members of the public to do the extraordinary’ and share their lives with a vulnerable adult.

The scheme matches someone who needs care with an approved carer. The carer shares their family and community life, and gives care and support to the person with care needs. Some people move in with their shared lives carer, while others are regular daytime visitors. Some combine daytime and overnight visits.

The Shared Lives scheme is run by Luton Council

A spokesman said: “We are looking for people who have a genuine desire to offer support to others and help them to live more fulfilling lives. There are no qualifications required for this incredibly rewarding role.

"All we ask if that you are a resident in Luton, able to respect the rights and dignity of vulnerable adults, and able to meet care and social needs. Carers wishing to provide overnight or full-time care will also need to have a suitable spare bedroom.

Sue, a Shared Lives carer, said: “As a carer we listen and support adults so that they can make their own choices and decisions on how they can live their best life and reach their goals. If extra support is needed, carers have the support from all the Adult Social Care Team.”

If you can’t provide full-time care, there are opportunities for short term (respite) carers, as well as long-term placement opportunities with agreed respite breaks. All applicants will be subject to assessments and DBS checks.

Cllr Javed Hussain, Portfolio Holder with responsibility for Adult Social Care, said: “We are recruiting for Shared Lives carers in Luton to help people get the care they need in a friendly, comfortable setting.

“Carers in this scheme often support those in their care to reconnect with their community, learn new skills, or even feel part of a family. This is a rewarding role with many benefits, including planned respite and regular support.”

Shared Lives carers are self-employed so receive an income and allowance with many carers fitting their work around part-time jobs.