The fire after the fire. Picture: Stewart Carr

A couple escaped from a blazing car after it ignited in Luton town centre on Sunday evening.

The incident took place at Chapel Viaduct in the town at around 6.30pm.

Smoke and fumes from the blast were in evidence throughout Park Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crowd gathered outside Bannatynes gym as they watched the scorched car being hosed down by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue services.