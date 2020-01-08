Courtyard by Marriott celebrates a successful first year in Luton

Staff at Courtyard by Marriott Luton Airport have been celebrating the first anniversary of the hotel's opening with a string of events to mark a successful first year.

They received a commemorative bar of chocolate embossed with an image of the hotel, as a thank you for their hard work over the year and they were treated to a team lunch.

Staff at Courtyard by Marriott Luton Airport are celebrating a successful first year

The celebrations finished in Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce’s ‘One Year On’ networking event which was hosted by Courtyard by Marriott Luton Airport.

More than 20 guests attended the event, and enjoyed a breakfast of fruit salad cones, pastries and mini cupcakes, they were then taken on a tour of the hotel.

Mohammed Azam, general manager at Courtyard by Marriott Luton Airport, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a very successful first year in Luton, and what better way to mark the occasion than celebrating with our whole team, our guests and our local community.

“When we opened our doors a year ago our aim was to provide first class facilities and convenience, in a prime location, for holidaymakers and business travellers alike.

“Through the hard work of our team, we’ve successfully achieved the highest quality scores for online travel agency booking sites, beating the competition both in the local area and our wider competitor market. We’re also celebrating consistently high occupancy rates.

“In just one year, we’ve firmly established ourselves both in the local community whilst also building strong relationships with major businesses and airlines.

“We appreciate anyone who’s visited Courtyard by Marriott Luton Airport over the past year and we hope to continue to welcome guests, new and old, for many more memorable years to come.”

Courtyard by Marriott Luton Airport is operated by RBH Hospitality Management.