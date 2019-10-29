Cricket World Cup trophy makes appearance at Luton's Metro Bank

The Cricket World Cup trophy made a special appearance at Metro Bank in Luton on Friday, October 25.

Metro Bank, on Castle Street, hosted a business networking morning where guests were able to see the Cricket World Cup trophy on display, following the England cricket team's historic triumph in the summer.

(L-R) Thanbi Haque, Local Business Manager at Metro Bank Luton, Dave Summers from Cricket East, Hazel Simpson, Local Director of Metro Bank Luton and Amran Malik, Wicketz Development Officer at Cricket East

The magnificent cup, won in a nail-biting “Super Over” climax on 14 July at Lords, the home of cricket, is touring the country to give sports fans everywhere the opportunity to see it.

The event was hosted in association with Lord’s Taverners, the UK’s leading youth cricket and sports disability charity, and Cricket East, who is responsible for delivering the England and Wales Cricket Board’s participation and growth activities in the local area.

Hazel Simpson, Local Director at Metro Bank in Luton, said: “We’re delighted to have had the Cricket World Cup trophy in our store and to have worked with these two brilliant organisations once again.

"Both Lord’s Taverners and Cricket East are vital to our local community – working incredibly hard to help young people get involved in sport.

Colleagues at Metro Bank in Luton during the networking morning

"At Metro Bank we want our stores to act as a hub for the local community and we’re really proud to have played our part in hosting this event.”

Metro Bank has previously worked with Cricket East for their Wicketz Summer Programme, a free community cricket programme targeting young people aged 8- 16, living in disadvantaged communities.

Cricket East’s Wicketz Development Officer, Amran Malik, shared his experience working in the sport.

Amran Malik, Wicketz Development Officer, Cricket East, added: “Cricket East, Lord’s Taverners Wicketz and the England and Wales Cricket Board have worked together to bring the World Cup trophy to Luton.

Networking event at Metro Bank in Luton

"From the 24-29 October 2019, we have been taking the cup to 22 locations around Luton and use the power of cricket to unite communities, cultures and beliefs.”

The trophy was on display at community groups, schools and events throughout the town, including at the Luton Half Marathon start.

Cllr Aslam Khan, Portfolio Holder for Stronger Safer Communities, said: “The victorious English team was the most diverse squads ever and this is something that resonates with us in Luton.

"It is a real testimony to the value of those from different backgrounds working together for a common goal.

“Sport can be a great force for bringing people together in enjoyment and celebration – even when there is good natured, fervent rivalry.

"Many of the communities in Luton are especially passionate about the game and I hope the visit will give them special memories as well as inspiring the next generation of batsmen, bowlers and fielders.”

A major emphasis was on sharing the trophy with young people, on Monday, October 28 and today (Tuesday, October 29) the cup visited eleven local schools and colleges giving pupils the opportunity to relive the excitement of the summer.