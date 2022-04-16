Crowds in Luton amazed by spectacular About Us display

About Us is the opening event for UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK, a celebration of creativity taking place across the UK this year.

At night, About Us has been transforming the Town Hall and parts of Luton high street into a vast canvas combining awe-inspiring live projection-mapped animation with poetry, music, and beautiful live choral singing to create a unique spectacle.

The evening shows have featured winning entries from the About Us nationwide poetry and Scratch animation competition, on the theme of ‘connectivity and the universe’, selected by a host of distinguished judges.

Acclaimed composer and musician Nitin Sawhney CBE has composed the original score which has been performed as part of the live shows by B.I.G. Hat Factory Choir, with members of Luton Choral Society, and Musical Melodies Choir.

By day pop-up multimedia installations have been showcasing the boundless creativity of local children and young people with poems and Scratch animations created in workshops in Luton and the surrounding area.

The show began on April 14 and will be in Luton until April 20. Find out more via aboutus.earth.

Luton Bid tweeted about the show: “Wow. What an absolutely incredible night. Nothing can quite describe the unique and beautiful display outside the town hall .”

Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Photographer Tony Margiocchi, who attended for Luton Today, said of the opening night: “It was packed, I could hardly move. Also it was amazing. I got the impression that folks had travelled from out of town to see this, I overheard one say she had come up from London. Well done to all who made this possible, it will put Luton on the map for all the right reasons.”

Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Photo: Tony Margiocchi