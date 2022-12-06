Crowds wait for hours to welcome King Charles to Luton

Crowds gathered outside Luton Town Hall this morning to welcome His Majesty King Charles to the town.

For Director of Education for the Pioneer learning Trust Jamie Pardon, 43 – pictured – it was her first time seeing the King, but a student by her side had the previous honour of watching the late Queen's car pass in Dunstable. Jamie had waited since 10am, and had watched the Queen's funeral earlier in the year. And she said that they were really excited about having the opportunity to hand out flags to other people in the crowd.

Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service Phoebe, Lauren and Hazra had been in and out of the crowd since 8am in the morning for their chance to see the King in person – having only seen him on TV before. They said the visit was good for Luton and added that it was a “once in a lifetime opportunity”.

Meanwhile Jean, who had come in to town for an appointment, decided to wait in the crowd for a chance to see the King in person, as she'd never seen him before. Jean considers herself to be a silent fan, who witnessed Diana's funeral and visited Windsor when the late Queen Elizabeth passed away. She said that Diana's funeral was "emotional and touching", and that Diana felt like the "lady from next door who it felt like we knew".