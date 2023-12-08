CRUK Media volunteer award for Luton cancer survivor and author Denise Coates

Luton business development executive Denise Coates says she was ‘totally overwhelmed’ to receive a glass plaque from Cancer Research UK recognising her outstanding contribution as a media volunteer.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, the mother-of-one and former Farley Hills pupil wrote a book about her experience entitled Breast Cancer Conquered Together, which was re-released in October to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Ironically her first operation was on February 2, 2016 – World Cancer Day.

She recalls: “When I was going through treatment, I sat down and set myself some really significant goals, like campaigning for health awareness in education and really getting that all important message out there.

Cancer survivor Denise Coates holds up a handwritten poster the day before surgery on Cancer Awareness Day, 2016

"And because of my previous regional newspaper experience, I had some idea how to get work published … which came in useful for my book, a self help guide and memoire.

“It’s about hope, early detection and the support of like-minded inspirational people who have shared their stories. It’s about gratitude for life and giving back.”

Denise works tirelessly with community groups and schools and it is this dedication that has won her the coveted CRUK award.

The letter that accompanied the plaque reads: “We are absolutely delighted to send you this award in recognition of your outstanding contribution to Cancer Research UK as a media volunteer.

The glass plaque Denise received citing her outstanding contribution as a media volunteer for Cancer Research UK

"By sharing your story over many years, you have made a huge impact in raising awareness, supporting our fundraising campaigns and highlighting the importance of research.

"We are so grateful for all you have done and continue to do, and we wanted to recognise your incredible commitment to CRUK’s work with this award. Thank you so very much.”

Modest Denise says: “It was quite unexpected and overwhelming – but in a good way.”

One of the highlights of her life was meeting the late Dame Deborah James at a charity run in London. And one of her most treasured possessions is a photograph of the two of the with Lauren Mahon - the legendary Bowelbabe’s fellow podcast presenter on You, Me and the Big C.