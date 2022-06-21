Andy Kingston who works at the University of Bedfordshire, sets off on his challenge this week (June 22), riding first to Melton Mowbray, then to Lincoln and Hull before finishing in Whitby. He will attempt to complete the challenge in four days.

Andy, who works in market research at the university, undertook a similar challenge for Keech Hospice last year, raising £900 for their work providing end-of-life care.

“As someone who's benefitted from the education system throughout my life, I whole-heartedly believe in the work Level Trust does,” said Andy.

Andy Kingston is raising funds for the Level Trust

“The number of children in poverty in Luton is truly shocking. If the money I'm able to raise through my generous supporters can help children who haven't had the same breaks I have, then I'll be happy.”

He has already more than exceeded his initial fundraising target of £300.

Level Trust works with children and their families in the town to ensure no child misses out on the basics they need.

The charity says 45% of the town’s children live in poverty, around 26,000 children. Set up by volunteers in 2013 its aim is to provide some of the tools children need to benefit from education.

“We know from our work with families how much children in our town have missed out,” said Jennie White, chief executive of Level Trust. “We couldn’t do what we do without the support from people around our town.

“We want to express our deepest appreciation to Andy for undertaking this challenge for Level Trust and wish him all the best.”

Level Trust helps children aged 3-16 by providing gift cards for school shoes and coats, running a Uniform Exchange ‘swap shop’ in The Mall, giving out [email protected] resource packs full of the things children need for homework, and running a summer school packed with exciting and enriching experiences.

Their work makes children feel more included, more confident, and enables them to attend school more – which all adds up to a brighter future.