Cyclist seriously injured in collision with police car in Luton

A cyclist has suffered serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a police car in Luton yesterday (Sunday).

The incident happened at around 4.15pm on Montrose Avenue as the police car was responding to a 999 call.



The ambulance service attended and a man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

His family have been made aware and are being supported by officers.



Montrose Avenue was closed for several hours while an investigation took place.

The circumstances of the incident were referred to the IOPC in line with standard protocol and an independent investigation by the IOPC is now taking place.