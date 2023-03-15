Hundreds of Luton people went along to Dallow Fest, a community event to promote the work done to improve safety in the area.

Residents of Dallow came together on Sunday (March 11) to enjoy free activities, organised by Inspire FM, Luton Council and Bedfordshire Police. The day showcased Dallow Cares, a programme which aims to make Dallow a safe place to live, work and visit.

The programme includes community members and partners from Bedfordshire Police, Luton Council, Bedfordshire’s Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU) and the Luton Youth Partnership Service. Voluntary and community organisations like Mary Seacole Housing Association and The Ebonista Project are also involved.

The name ‘Dallow Cares’ was created by the children of Dallow Primary School. They also designed the logo and slogan.

Detective Inspector Liz Spurling said: “Dallow Fest had an amazing turnout thanks to the incredibly hard work of so many agencies. It was a real success and showcased the amazing ongoing work Dallow Cares is doing.”

The promotion of Dallow Cares coincides with weeks of enforcement action by police to build community resilience against organised crime – by bringing communities together and providing people with opportunities.

DI Spurling is leading the Bedfordshire Police Dallow Cares project and said: “Dallow has a rich and diverse community which we are championing through community engagement events such as these”

DI Spurling explained that tackling organised crime is about more than just arresting people. She added: “The aim of Dallow Cares is to protect our communities and stop people from getting drawn into and exploited by organised crime.

“We are committed to providing holistic and long-term solutions to these problems, ensuring issues like fly tipping and drug dealing through to child criminal exploitation have no place in our communities."

Mohammed Tariq, station operations manager at Inspire FM Station thanked attendees and the partners involved in organising the day. He added: “This was a truly great event which gave an opportunity for the community to get together and find out more about the services available to them.”

