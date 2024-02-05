Daughter of former Luton engineer appeals for help about dad’s asbestos related death

George Goddard began his employment with Laporte Industries Ltd in Luton in 1956 as an engineer

The daughter of a former engineer who worked at a Luton factory is appealing for information relating to his asbestos related death.

George Goddard died from mesothelioma, a terminal cancer of the lining of the lungs most commonly associated with exposure to asbestos, often decades previously. He was 96.

Following his death, in October 2022, George’s daughter Sue Fuchter, 68, instructed expert asbestos-related disease lawyers Irwin Mitchell to investigate her dad’s illness and whether it could have been linked to his employment history.

Sue and her legal team are now appealing to her dad’s former colleagues for information on the working conditions he may have faced. In particular, they are seeking details from anyone who worked alongside George at Laporte Industries Ltd in Luton or Barium Chemicals Limited in Widnes, Cheshire.

Lacey St James, the specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Sue, said: “George’s death from mesothelioma continues to have a profound impact on his loved ones, particularly his daughters, Gillian and Sue, who are understandably very upset by the loss of their dad.

“It’s also a stark reminder of the terrible legacy left behind by asbestos, often in heavy industry, with the effects of the substance becoming known many years after initial contact.

“While nothing will bring George back, we’re supporting his daughters in obtaining the answers they deserve to honour their dad’s memory. As such, we would be grateful to hear from anyone who worked with George. Any details could prove vital to our investigation.”

George began his employment with Laporte Industries Ltd in Luton in 1956 as an engineer. Sue recalled her dad would see customers on site in Luton and oversaw installation of aluminium tanks. He also visited manufacturers and supervised transit of tanks to Sweden.

In 1965, George was employed by Barium Chemicals Ltd, which was also owned by Laporte Industries Ltd. He worked at the base in Widnes for seven years.

George retired from working in 1989. He was married to Betty a teacher, who died in September 2016, and had two daughters, Sue, 68 and Gillian, 70, and three grandchildren.

George remained fit and healthy until around 2019 when he was 93. He was diagnosed with mesothelioma in August 2022 and died on 15 October, 2022.

His daughters added: “Dad was always very fit and independent, even into his 90s, so we were really worried when he fell ill. He went downhill very quickly and even forgot how to play bridge which he had enjoyed for years. It was very difficult for us to see him like this.

“When we were told he had mesothelioma, was a huge surprise. To then be told that his work may have been to blame was another shock.

“He was the best dad and we still miss him every day. There’s nothing we can do to change what he went through, but the least we can do is get the answers he deserved.

“We would therefore appreciate it if anyone could help us.”